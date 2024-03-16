IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) Shares Down 3.4%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.54 and last traded at C$3.73. 233,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 347,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.86.
Separately, Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of IsoEnergy from C$7.10 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.
IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.
