ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,109 shares during the quarter. ITT makes up approximately 2.3% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 28.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 16,614 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 20.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 6.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 198.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,302,000 after buying an additional 42,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,732,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $169,581,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

ITT Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ITT stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.00. 724,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,014. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.82 and a fifty-two week high of $129.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.87.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.34. The company had revenue of $829.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.38 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 12.50%. ITT’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

About ITT

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

