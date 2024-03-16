Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.75

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.75 and traded as low as $0.69. Iveda Solutions shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 270,860 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iveda Solutions in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Iveda Solutions in the first quarter worth about $85,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Iveda Solutions in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Iveda Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Iveda Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 2.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States, Egypt, and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications.

