Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

Shares of Jaguar Health stock opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77. Jaguar Health has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jaguar Health by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112,770 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 938,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 208,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 321,795 shares in the last quarter. 12.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

