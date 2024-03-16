Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.51

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.51 and traded as high as $19.00. Jeffersonville Bancorp shares last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 311 shares changing hands.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $81.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03.

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Announces Dividend

Jeffersonville Bancorp Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Jeffersonville Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and NOW, as well as demand and time deposits.

Featured Articles

