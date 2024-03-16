JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $617.12

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $617.12 and traded as low as $591.51. JG Boswell shares last traded at $592.00, with a volume of 64 shares trading hands.

JG Boswell Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $596.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $616.63.

JG Boswell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

About JG Boswell

JG Boswell Company produces, processes, and markets pima cotton. It is also involved in processing tomatoes for paste and seed crops, as well as livestock operations in Central California. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

