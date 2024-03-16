JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $912.82

Shares of JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 912.82 ($11.70) and traded as high as GBX 963 ($12.34). JPMorgan American Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 957 ($12.26), with a volume of 474,366 shares changing hands.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 915.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 847.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of £1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 966.67 and a beta of 0.68.

About JPMorgan American Investment Trust

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

