JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Barclays (LON:BARC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BARC. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($2.95) to GBX 265 ($3.40) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.82) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.07) to GBX 270 ($3.46) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 238.75 ($3.06).

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 176.92 ($2.27) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 655.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 154.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 149.88. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 128.12 ($1.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 179.32 ($2.30).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a GBX 5.30 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.70. Barclays’s payout ratio is 2,962.96%.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

