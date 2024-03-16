JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) is Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,284 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF makes up about 4.3% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 3.36% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $19,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPIE. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 127.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 11,657 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $296,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 637.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPIE stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.26. 189,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,755. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.93. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $46.05.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

