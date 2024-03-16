JTC (LON:JTC) Shares Down 0.9%

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 781 ($10.01) and last traded at GBX 792 ($10.15). Approximately 491,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 302% from the average daily volume of 122,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 799 ($10.24).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JTC. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of JTC from GBX 880 ($11.27) to GBX 950 ($12.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get JTC alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on JTC

JTC Trading Up 2.0 %

About JTC

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 781.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 748.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of £1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4,750.00 and a beta of 0.70.

(Get Free Report)

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.