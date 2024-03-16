Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Rami Rahim Sells 5,555 Shares of Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $208,479.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,265,175.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

On Wednesday, March 6th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $207,923.65.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $206,127.60.

On Monday, February 5th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $205,071.96.

On Thursday, January 4th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $166,457.76.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $162,735.24.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of JNPR opened at $36.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average is $30.97. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 92.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,126,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,212,417,000 after acquiring an additional 137,652 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,586,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,114,933,000 after buying an additional 1,160,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,412,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,219,000 after buying an additional 1,613,651 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,230,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,028,000 after buying an additional 495,037 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,510,090 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,732,000 after buying an additional 151,319 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JNPR

About Juniper Networks

(Get Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.