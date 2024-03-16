Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Raised to “Buy” at New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $17.00.
BZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie raised Kanzhun from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kanzhun presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.38.
Kanzhun Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,502,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,108,000 after purchasing an additional 973,448 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,222,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,993,000 after purchasing an additional 124,811 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,932,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,545 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,672,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,483,000 after purchasing an additional 56,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,101,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,793,000 after purchasing an additional 153,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.
Kanzhun Company Profile
Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.
