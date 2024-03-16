Kava (KAVA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.01 Billion

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Kava token can currently be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $34.85 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kava has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00082121 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00010417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00018398 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00017796 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00008142 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,679 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

