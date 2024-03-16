Keith Anthony Daley Purchases 250,000 Shares of Checkit plc (LON:CKT) Stock

Checkit plc (LON:CKT – Get Free Report) insider Keith Anthony Daley acquired 250,000 shares of Checkit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £47,500 ($60,858.42).

Keith Anthony Daley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 7th, Keith Anthony Daley bought 250,000 shares of Checkit stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £45,000 ($57,655.35).

Checkit Stock Performance

Shares of LON CKT opened at GBX 21 ($0.27) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 21.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 23.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.33 and a beta of 0.43. Checkit plc has a one year low of GBX 18.10 ($0.23) and a one year high of GBX 31 ($0.40).

About Checkit

Checkit plc provides cloud-based services through intelligent operations management platforms for deskless workforces in the United Kingdom and the Americas. The company offers software-as-a-service for connected workflow management, automated monitoring and building energy management, Internet of things, and operational insight-based products and services.

