Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.34. 5,081 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 19,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.

