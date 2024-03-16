Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.16

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and traded as low as $11.05. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. shares last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 23,811 shares traded.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 166.04% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $762.78 million during the quarter.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.1229 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is 74.24%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

