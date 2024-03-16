Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) CEO Sanj K. Patel Sells 5,582 Shares of Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $117,222.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.99. 785,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,006. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average is $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 111.06 and a beta of 0.28. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $22.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KNSA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,948,000 after acquiring an additional 43,430 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $640,000. Institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

