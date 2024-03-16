Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Kohl’s Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average of $24.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.98. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $29.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.39. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.49) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 73.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,299,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,245,000 after acquiring an additional 551,340 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at about $6,741,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 253.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 223,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 160,650 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 137.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 515,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 298,693 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 106.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 123,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 63,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

