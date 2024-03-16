Komodo (KMD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.70 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $47.84 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000515 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00073057 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00043888 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00021775 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,603,321 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

