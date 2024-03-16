Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.09

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and traded as high as $6.80. Konica Minolta shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 5,653 shares trading hands.

Konica Minolta Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Konica Minolta had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Konica Minolta, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, China, other Asian countries, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.

