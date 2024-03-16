Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Short Interest Up 58.9% in February

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 58.9% from the February 14th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Performance

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at €30.04 ($33.01) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.50. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12 month low of €27.51 ($30.23) and a 12 month high of €35.51 ($39.02). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €29.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is €29.52.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported €0.79 ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of €24.79 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 2.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's stores offer produce, dairy, meat, deli, bakery, seafood, and frozen products; grocery, dairy, and beer and wine; floral, pet food, health and beauty care, kitchen and cookware, gardening tools, general merchandise articles, electronics, newspapers and magazines, tobacco, etc.; gasoline; and pharmacy products.

