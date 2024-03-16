Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Upgraded to Buy by Singular Research

Singular Research upgraded shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $67.50 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

KOP has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Koppers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.50.

Koppers Stock Performance

NYSE KOP opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.87. Koppers has a twelve month low of $28.45 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average of $44.93.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). Koppers had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $513.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Koppers’s payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO James A. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $37,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,005,479.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,336.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Sullivan sold 700 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $37,807.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,005,479.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,188 shares of company stock valued at $887,059 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koppers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Koppers by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Koppers in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Koppers by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Koppers in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Koppers by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

(Get Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

See Also

