Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Phillip D. Carrai Sells 3,500 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $60,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,225.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Shares of KTOS traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,938,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,699. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $21.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.39 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on KTOS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KTOS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.