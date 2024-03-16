Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Trading Down 0.7%

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $110.26 and last traded at $110.26. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.00.

Lassonde Industries Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.28.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of a range of ready-to-drink beverages, fruit-based snacks, and frozen juice concentrates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers pure juices, ready-to-drink fruit drinks, and fruit-based snacks.

