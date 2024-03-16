Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $778.62

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 778.62 ($9.98) and traded as high as GBX 786.50 ($10.08). Law Debenture shares last traded at GBX 774 ($9.92), with a volume of 282,302 shares changing hands.

Law Debenture Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of £1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,877.78 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 777.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 783.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Law Debenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.13 ($0.12) per share. This is an increase from Law Debenture’s previous dividend of $7.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. Law Debenture’s dividend payout ratio is 11,851.85%.

About Law Debenture

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services to companies, agencies, organizations, and individuals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Independent Professional Services.

