Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.89.

LEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Lear Trading Up 0.0 %

Lear stock opened at $140.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. Lear has a 52-week low of $117.79 and a 52-week high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lear will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,483.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $402,669.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,483.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,379 shares of company stock worth $2,205,121 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lear

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Capital International Investors grew its position in Lear by 47.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,259,000 after acquiring an additional 993,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,611,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Lear by 970.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 540,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,373,000 after acquiring an additional 490,324 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lear in the second quarter worth approximately $63,478,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Lear by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,100,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,346,000 after acquiring an additional 410,318 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lear

(Get Free Report

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

