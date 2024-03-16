Lear (NYSE:LEA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.89.

Get Lear alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lear

Lear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $140.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear has a twelve month low of $117.79 and a twelve month high of $157.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lear will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $402,669.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $402,669.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,483.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,379 shares of company stock worth $2,205,121 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lear

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Lear by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the third quarter worth $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 90.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lear

(Get Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.