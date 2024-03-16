LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.
Several brokerages have commented on TREE. Truist Financial raised their price objective on LendingTree from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on LendingTree from $17.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LendingTree
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingTree
LendingTree Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of TREE stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average of $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market cap of $494.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.19. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $44.51.
LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LendingTree will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.
About LendingTree
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LendingTree
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.