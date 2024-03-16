LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several brokerages have commented on TREE. Truist Financial raised their price objective on LendingTree from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on LendingTree from $17.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in LendingTree by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,413,000 after buying an additional 223,440 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC purchased a new position in LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,930,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in LendingTree by 206.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 199,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 134,257 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in LendingTree by 253.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 180,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 129,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in LendingTree by 456.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 146,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 120,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average of $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market cap of $494.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.19. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $44.51.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LendingTree will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

