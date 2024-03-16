LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.98

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 137513 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LianBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered LianBio from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

LianBio Stock Up 3.2 %

LianBio Announces Dividend

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $4.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in LianBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LianBio in the first quarter valued at $1,980,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LianBio by 348.9% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 252,594 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LianBio during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of LianBio during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

About LianBio

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis and meibomian gland disease; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor and NX-13 for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

Featured Stories

