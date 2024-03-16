Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Trading Up 3.6%

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.89 and last traded at $4.89. 833 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 8,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average of $4.97.
Link Real Estate Investment Trust, managed by Link Asset Management Limited, is the largest REIT in Asia, and a leading real estate investor and asset manager in the world. Listed in 2005 as the first REIT in Hong Kong, Link has been 100% held by public and institutional investors, and has no controlling unitholder.
