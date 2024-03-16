Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$11.01 and last traded at C$11.01. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.95.

Los Andes Copper Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 33.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.60. The firm has a market cap of C$337.17 million, a PE ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.40.

Get Los Andes Copper alerts:

Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Los Andes Copper Ltd. will post 0.02975 earnings per share for the current year.

About Los Andes Copper

Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Latin America. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Los Andes Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Los Andes Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.