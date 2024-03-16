Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Receives $7.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.29.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Luminar Technologies from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luminar Technologies
Luminar Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $1.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32. Luminar Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The firm has a market cap of $717.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.51.
About Luminar Technologies
Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.
