Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Receives $7.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.29.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Luminar Technologies from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LAZR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,705,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,708 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,107,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after buying an additional 2,072,056 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 325,241 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 557,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 95,454 shares during the period. 60.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $1.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32. Luminar Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The firm has a market cap of $717.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.51.

About Luminar Technologies

(Get Free Report

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.