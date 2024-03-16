Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) CEO Sells $3,820,000.00 in Stock

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) CEO James Lawrence Dolan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $3,820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,339,862.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

James Lawrence Dolan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, James Lawrence Dolan sold 37,000 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $1,409,700.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, James Lawrence Dolan sold 28,796 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $1,085,897.16.

On Monday, February 26th, James Lawrence Dolan sold 24,284 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $906,036.04.

Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $37.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.82.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $402.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.92 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 94.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

