Maiar DEX Reaches 1-Day Volume of $81,050.16 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $36.32 million and approximately $81,050.16 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00005410 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00026388 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00016486 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001583 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,097.02 or 1.00128346 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010241 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.04 or 0.00160331 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000867 USD and is up 0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $115,458.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

