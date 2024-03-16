Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Marcus & Millichap Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MMI opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. Marcus & Millichap has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $44.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $166.24 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 5.27%.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.18%.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $316,540.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,838.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marcus & Millichap

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the third quarter worth $6,544,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 6.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 18,706 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 7.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,415,000 after buying an additional 139,909 shares during the last quarter. 60.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

Featured Articles

