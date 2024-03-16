Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) CEO Martine Ferland Sells 9,128 Shares

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total value of $1,840,478.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,979 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,065.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:MMC opened at $206.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.20 and a 52-week high of $209.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Institutional Trading of Marsh & McLennan Companies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,798,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,298,414,000 after buying an additional 180,128 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 303.0% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.