Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) CFO Mark C. Mcgivney Sells 12,494 Shares

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,762,205.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MMC opened at $206.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.84 and a 200-day moving average of $195.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.20 and a fifty-two week high of $209.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $101.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.72%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,798,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,298,414,000 after purchasing an additional 180,128 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 303.0% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

