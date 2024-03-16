Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.84

Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.84 and last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 2588828 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on MTTR shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $550.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $39.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.11 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 36.35% and a negative net margin of 126.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Matterport

In related news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 20,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $40,225.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,340,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,600,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 20,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $40,225.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,340,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,600,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jay Remley sold 13,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $25,726.34. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,038,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,812.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,909 shares of company stock worth $893,572 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matterport by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,886,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,254,000 after purchasing an additional 503,338 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matterport by 17.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,239,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Matterport by 16.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,014,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,947,000 after purchasing an additional 829,437 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Matterport by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,672,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matterport by 13.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,100,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,077,000 after purchasing an additional 623,701 shares in the last quarter. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

Further Reading

