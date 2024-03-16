Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NYSE:WNW – Get Free Report) were down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 40,762 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 473,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Meiwu Technology Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meiwu Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Meiwu Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NYSE:WNW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 99,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.40% of Meiwu Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meiwu Technology

Meiwu Technology Company Limited operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Clean Food Platform, Restaurant, and others. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products.

