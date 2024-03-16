Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $3,797,000. &PARTNERS increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 18,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.52. 46,477,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,645,164. The stock has a market cap of $307.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 868.07, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,200.00%.

In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,346.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,972.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. StockNews.com raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Societe Generale cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.14.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

