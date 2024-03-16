Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Methode Electronics has increased its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years. Methode Electronics has a payout ratio of 52.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Methode Electronics to earn ($0.23) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -243.5%.

Methode Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average is $22.59. The stock has a market cap of $445.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.91. Methode Electronics has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $46.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.40). Methode Electronics had a positive return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 2,182.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MEI. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Stories

