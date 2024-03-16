Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Methode Electronics has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years. Methode Electronics has a dividend payout ratio of 52.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Methode Electronics to earn ($0.23) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -243.5%.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics Price Performance

NYSE MEI opened at $12.52 on Friday. Methode Electronics has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $46.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average of $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $445.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.50 million. Methode Electronics had a positive return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MEI shares. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Methode Electronics

Institutional Trading of Methode Electronics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the second quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 2,182.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.