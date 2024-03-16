MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) is Key Colony Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Key Colony Management LLC lessened its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 845,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,000 shares during the quarter. MGM Resorts International makes up 38.1% of Key Colony Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Key Colony Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $37,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 80,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.90.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,188,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,285,350. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.57. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $51.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.18.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $13,942,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,098,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,637,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

