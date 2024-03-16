MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU) Trading Down 5%

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.04 and last traded at $25.52. Approximately 549,222 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 552,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.85.

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average is $18.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU – Free Report) by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.24% of MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN Company Profile

