MOBOX (MBOX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $130.25 Million

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 16th. One MOBOX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000688 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MOBOX has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. MOBOX has a total market capitalization of $130.25 million and $24.39 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MOBOX Profile

MOBOX’s launch date was April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 277,975,275 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,975,204 tokens. The official message board for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. MOBOX’s official website is www.mobox.io/#. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official.

MOBOX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX (MBOX) is the token for the MOBOX platform, which blends gaming with decentralized finance. Although the specific individual creators aren’t universally renowned, their combined expertise covers both gaming and crypto. The $MBOX token plays a central role in the ecosystem: it’s used for in-game activities, staking to earn rewards, participating in governance, and facilitating NFT transactions. Before engaging, thorough research on the asset and platform is advised.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBOX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MOBOX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

