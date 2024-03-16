Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Director Kimberly Decarlis Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $12,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,287.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Model N Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.42. The stock had a trading volume of 301,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,270. The stock has a market cap of $992.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.27 and a beta of 0.69. Model N, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $35.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day moving average is $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.12 million. Model N had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MODN shares. JMP Securities cut shares of Model N from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Model N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 70.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Model N by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Model N by 14.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,310,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,802,000 after buying an additional 421,952 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Model N during the third quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in Model N by 13.4% during the third quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 283,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after buying an additional 33,650 shares during the period.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

