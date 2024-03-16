Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $425,827,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 277.8% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,463 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 67.2% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,288,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,918,000 after acquiring an additional 920,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Moody’s by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after buying an additional 914,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth approximately $153,532,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE MCO traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $384.16. 1,153,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,353. The stock has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $385.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.90. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $285.13 and a 1 year high of $407.62.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Stories

