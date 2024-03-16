Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Short Interest Down 30.2% in February

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the February 14th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.53. The company had a trading volume of 20,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,084. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.95. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.64.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.