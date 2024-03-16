NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) SVP Thomas A. Maxwell Sells 866 Shares of Stock

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) SVP Thomas A. Maxwell sold 866 shares of NACCO Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $25,668.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,834 shares in the company, valued at $261,839.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NACCO Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.83. 58,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $39.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.62.

NACCO Industries Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NACCO Industries

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 208,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 653.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 84,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of NACCO Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

