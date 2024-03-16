National Bankshares Boosts Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$112.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$108.00 to C$112.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities downgraded Dollarama from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Dollarama from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded Dollarama from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Canada downgraded Dollarama from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollarama presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$101.82.

Dollarama Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$105.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$101.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$75.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$107.79.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.06. Dollarama had a return on equity of 516.91% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.48 billion. Research analysts expect that Dollarama will post 4.3116338 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is presently 8.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 5,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.01, for a total transaction of C$488,377.66. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Stories

